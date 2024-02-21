Viral: Arhaan Khan And Cousin Nirvaan Recreate Salman-Arbaaz's Hello Brother Bike Scene

Arhaan Khan shared this image. (courtesy: iamarhaankhan)

Cousins Arhaan Khan and Nirvaan Khan recreated this iconic scene from their uncle Salman Khan's film Hello Brother and we can't get enough of it. On Tuesday evening, Arhaan, who is the son of Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, blessed our feeds with a lovely photo dump featuring himself, his cousin Nirvaan, sunsets and sceneries. In the first photo, we can see Arhaan enjoying a motorcycle ride with his cousin and Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan. However, what caught our attention was the second photo, a screenshot of the iconic scene from Hello Brother, where Salman Khan can be seen riding on the back of Arbaaz Khan's motorcycle. Arhaan Khan captioned the post as, "brothers, bikes and biceps."

See how Arhaan and Nirvaan recreated this scene from uncle Salman Khan's 1999 film:

A few weeks back, Arhaan Khan was spotted hanging out with Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani in Bandra. The two were pictured while they were sitting inside a car. Rasha Thadani, who is 18 years old, was spotted in a lovely yellow dress while Arhaan Khan complimented her in a white t-shirt and jeans. However, this is not the first time the two were spotted strolling the streets of Mumbai. In January this year, the paparazzi spotted Arhaan Khan and Rasha Thadani in Mumbai. Arhaan sported a dapper look in a white t-shirt and brown trousers while Rasha looked stylish in a black off-shoulder top paired with denim blue jeans.

Before this, Arhaan was spotted at his dad Arbaaz Khan's wedding to make-up artist Sshura Khan. A video of the actor's son Arhaan Khan performing on the occasion went crazy viral. The video featured Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan playing guitar as the actor recorded his performance on the phone. The video was posted on social media by Arbaaz's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri, who tagged the father-son duo, and captioned it, "I Love You, Papa."

Salman Khan dances with Arbaaz Khan at his wedding#SalmanKhanpic.twitter.com/Y20D9o5M9p — Amit Kumar (@yadav_Amit025) December 25, 2023

Arhaan Khan's parents were married for 19 years before getting divorced in 2017. They continue to co-parent their son Arhaan, who is pursuing higher studies abroad.