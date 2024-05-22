Viral: Anushka Sharma Sports New Hair Style. See Pic

Anushka Sharma pictured in a new hairdo. (courtesy: Rashid Salmani)

Anushka Sharma, who welcomed her second child with Virat Kohli earlier this year, sported a fresh haircut. Anushka's picture was shared by hair stylist Rashid Salmani on his Instagram feed. In the selfie shared, Anushka can be seen flashing her brightest smile for the camera. She can be seen sporting a new hair colour with middle parting. Sharing the picture, Rashid wrote, "Had the honor of styling the gorgeous Anushka Sharma."Let's have a quick look at the comments section - A user wrote, "Amazing." Another comment read, "My favourite." Another comment read, "Woww." Take a look:

Anushka celebrated her 36th birthday with Virat Kohli and friends earlier this month. Wishing Anushka happy birthday, Virat wrote, "I would have been completely lost if I didn't find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world. We love you so much." Take a look:

Pictures from Anushka's birthday dinner was shared by her friend Manu Chandra. He shared an inside photo from the festivities. The click features Anushka Sharma with husband Virat Kohli and friends. "Shiny happy people + good food = joy Such a lovely evening this was, made better for this lots absolute love for the pursuit of great nosh. Happy happy birthday Anushka Sharma," read the caption on the post. Take a look:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017. They are parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay. Anushka Sharma is known for movies like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The actress will next be seen in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.