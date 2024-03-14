Viral: Amitabh Bachchan's Doppelganger Touches His Feet. The Internet Reacts

Shashikant Pedwal shared this image. (courtesy: ShashikantPedwal)

Shashikant Pedwal, who is known for being the doppelganger of superstar Amitabh Bachchan, shared a video on his Instagram feed in which he can be seen touching the feet of the legend himself. In the video, Amitabh Bachchan, dressed in his winter best, can be seen standing on the stairs of his vanity van. After touching his feet, Shashikant Pedwal can be seen posing with Amitabh Bachchan for a photo-op. Sharing the video, he wrote in the caption, "Gurudev aur aap sab ke aasirbaad se aaj 2 million followers ho gaye."

The comments section of the post was filled with diverse reactions. A user wrote, "Amitabh Bachchan didn't even look at him." Another user wrote, "Did Amitabh ignore him? He usually doesn't do that." Some users showered love as well. A user wrote, "Wah kya baat hai." Another user wrote, "Very nice Amitji." Take a look at the post here:

Amitabh Bachchan is busy with Indian Street Premier League apart from his shooting. A couple of days ago, he shared a close-up picture of himself. In the picture, he can be seen wearing a cap. In the comments section, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Nice cap, wonder where you got it from!" Amitabh Bachchan replied, "You." Sharing the picture, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Off to the game... ISPL Majhi Mumbai our team takes on Kolkata." Take a look:

Indian Street Premier League is India's first tennis ball T10 cricket tournament. The ISPL is scheduled to be held from March 6 to March 15 in Mumbai. The T10 league started with the match between Srinagar Ke Veer vs Majhi Mumbai. The teams are owned by superstars from Hindi, Tamil and Telugu cinema. Amitabh Bachchan owns Majhi Mumbai while Akshay Kumar is the owner of Srinagar Ke Veer. Hrithik Roshan owns Bangalore Strikers and Tamil star Suriya owns Chennai Singhams. Ram Charan is the owner of Falcon Risers Hyderabad while Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan together own Tiigers of Kolkata.