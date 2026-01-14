Viral Video: Amid Tara Sutaria Breakup Rumours, Veer Pahariya Attends Nupur Sanon's Mumbai Reception Alone

B-Town's new couple, Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya, who grabbed the limelight in 2025, have reportedly parted ways. The news came as a shock to Veer-Tara fans, as the couple had gone public with their relationship via mushy posts just a couple of months ago. While the couple is yet to address the same, Veer Pahariya was seen making a solo appearance at Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon's reception last evening in Mumbai.

In the video that has now gone viral, Veer was seen hugging Nupur and Stebin and extending his congratulations to them. He waved at the paparazzi but refused to pose as he headed in.

Veer Pahariya first appearance after breakup! pic.twitter.com/fu0ZvJD1rQ — Sumit (@beingsumit01) January 14, 2026

According to a Filmfare report, the couple has decided to part ways, as sources close to them confirmed. Neither Veer nor Tara has confirmed or denied the speculation. The exact reason for the split has not yet been disclosed.

The AP Dhillon Concert

Veer and Tara, who were reportedly going strong, landed in the spotlight for an unexpected reason. Tara and Veer addressed viral videos from AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert, where Tara shared a friendly moment with the singer on stage. Social media users zoomed in on Veer's reaction from the audience, interpreting it as discomfort. Shutting down rumours, Tara took to Instagram to call out "false narratives" and "paid PR."

Veer, too, clarified that the viral clip had been misleadingly edited. Later, in an unedited video posted by social media influencer Orry, Veer was seen cheering for Tara and AP Dhillon. Veer reposted the video and wrote, "The truth always wins (What the media will never show you)."

About Veer Pahariya And Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya reportedly began dating in 2025. Speculation around their relationship surfaced early in the year as they were spotted spending time together and going on private outings. By mid-2025, their subtle social media interactions and public appearances confirmed what fans had already begun to suspect.

