Viral: Akshay Kumar Arrives At Vaishno Devi Temple To Seek Blessings

Earlier today, videos of Akshay Kumar visiting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra started circulating. Amid heavy security, the Welcome to the Jungle actor was seen seeking blessings at the holy cave shrine.

Several tourists gathered to catch a glimpse of the superstar. Proper arrangements were made to ensure there was no interruption or other issues as the actor visited the pilgrimage site.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine is regarded as one of the most well-known pilgrimage sites in the country. It sees millions of devotees visiting the shrine annually. As the superstar visited, other devotees were still able to continue their pilgrimage without any hassles.

Work

Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A Nadiadwala, Rakesh Dang and Vedant Vikaas Baali.

Running for over four minutes, the clip introduces a story that blends comedy and action with a film-within-a-film setup. This time, the franchise moves away from its familiar city backdrop and heads into the jungle, where a series of misunderstandings puts a group of actors in the middle of a much bigger problem.

At the centre of the story is Akshay Kumar, who plays a struggling actor trying to bounce back after a string of unsuccessful films. Things seem to improve when he lands a new project opposite a successful actress, played by Jacqueline Fernandez. However, what begins as a film shoot soon turns into a real-life adventure when the crew arrives at a village near the border.

The villagers mistake the actors for actual soldiers and look to them for protection against a dangerous gang led by Jackie Shroff. The confusion creates several comic situations, with Akshay's character repeatedly insisting that he is an actor and not a real-life hero.

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh and Urvashi Rautela.

Welcome to the Jungle is scheduled to arrive in theatres on June 26.

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