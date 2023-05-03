Viral: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Bobby Deol Had A Mini Reunion At PS 2 Screening Aur Phir Se Pyaar Ho Gaya

A fan page shared this picture. (courtesy: bobbydeol_100reasonstolove)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Bobby Deol are creating a buzz on the Internet after the stars had a mini reunion at Ponniyin Selvan 2 screening on Sunday. Yes, the two stars, who worked together in Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, happily posed for the camera. In the viral image, Aishwarya looks pretty in a traditional ensemble, while Bobby opts for a black shirt. A fan page shared the picture and wrote, "Two of the most good looking people on earth #bobbydeol #aishwaryarai (picture credit @bejoynambiar thanks so much... this is like a pic of the two together after 25 years!)."

Soon after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Bobby Deol's picture was posted, their fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Ohh God is this real... both my favourites... best best best," while another wrote, "After so many years".

Check out the viral picture of Aishwarya and Bobby here:

For those who don't know, let us tell you Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya marked the Bollywood debut of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The romantic drama released in 1997 also starred Shaami Kapoor and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is basking in the success of her recently released film Ponniyin Selvan 2. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the magnum opus has so far collected Rs 200 crore at the box office worldwide, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "'PS2' AMASSES MASSIVE NUMBERS... #ManiRatnam's #PonniyinSelvan2 [#PS2] continues to cast a spell at the #BO... Rewriting record books! #PS2RunningSuccessfully," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

On the work front, Bobby Deol will be next seen in Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor.

