Viral Again: When Parineeti Chopra Had Commented On Adoption And Wanting To Have "Lots Of Children"

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha announced their pregnancy through a joint social media post yesterday. Her post included a picture which shows a glimpse of the cake with "1+1=3" written on it. The second slide features a video showing the parents-to-be walking hand-in-hand.

Amid congratulatory wishes pouring in for her first pregnancy, an old interview of Parineeti Chopra has resurfaced.

An old interview of Parineeti Chopra with Filmfare is making the rounds again on social media, in which the actress commented on adoption and having lots of children.

She had said, "I'd love to adopt a child. I want to have lots of children. I might not be able to conceive all of them. So I'll adopt."

Sharing her thoughts on the idea of a perfect romance, Parineeti had said, "I don't like cliched romances. I don't like the gifts and flowers nonsense. I hate when boys offer to take me out for dinner. I'll slap them. I like it simple. You come to my house or I'll come to your house and we will sit, watch TV and order pizza."

With Parineeti Chopra announcing that she is expecting her first child with Raghav Chadha, her previous remark is garnering eyeballs once again.

About Parineeti Chopra And Raghva Chadha

Parineeti and Raghav had an intimate destination wedding in the presence of close friends and family members in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in September 2023. They also hosted a reception for them.

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Up next, the actress will make her web series debut in an upcoming mystery thriller directed by Rensil D'Silva.

The show also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, Chaitannya Choudhry, Sumeet Vyas, Soni Razdan, and Harleen Sethi in pivotal roles. The series will stream on Netflix.

