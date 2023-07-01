12 Years Of Delhi Belly: Poorna Jagannathan, Vir Das Take A Trip Down Memory Lane

Poorna Jagannathan shared this image. (courtesy: poornagraphy)

Delhi Belly, released in 2011, has attained a cult status over the years. The film was directed by Abhinay Deo, written by Akshat Verma and featured Imran Khan, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Vir Das in the lead roles. Actresses Poorna Jagannathan and Shenaz Treasurywala too played pivotal roles in the dark comedy. Now, 12 years after the release of the film, Vir Das and Poorna Jagannathan have shared separate Instagram posts celebrating the film. Actor-comedian Vir Das shared a poster of the film and wrote, “Delhi Belly came out 12 yrs ago. 8 auditions, many hair follicles and a hell of a long shoot. We were all battered and bruised and covered in cement at the end of each day. But we all had this collective feeling we were making something no one would let anyone do again. Good times! Every crazy idea needs to find the one crazy person willing to call in the other crazies. Collective madness aligned on this one.” In response, comedian Sahil Shah wrote, “Legendary movie.” Maria Goretti said, “This was a mad, mad film, I loved it.”

Actress Poorna Jagannathan too shared a bunch of stills from the film and said, “12 years ago, Delhi Belly came out and it's still my favourite Bollywood movie. If you haven't seen it, it's on Netflix. Also yesterday was Shenaz Treasury's birthday so wish her a happy birthday! If you don't know Shen, she's a fearless travel blogger. I've been there when women have come up to her and told them she inspired their solo travel adventures. When Shen and I are together, the whole world falls away,” and added a heart emoji. Shenaz Treasury replied to the post and said, “Sweetheart I love you. Miss you. My funny friend.”

Delhi Belly was produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The superstar also appeared in a song in the film. Meanwhile, on the work front, when Vir Das is not busy with his stand-up tours across the world, he features in Bollywood and Hollywood projects.

Poorna Jagannathan is best known for her role as Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar [the protagonist Devi's mother] in the popular Netflix series Never Have I Ever.