Vin Diesel's Latest Instagram Post Is A Throwback Gem With Deepika Padukone

Vin Diesel treated fans to a throwback gem with none other than Deepika Padukone. The photo is straight from the sets of the actress' Hollywood debut xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

In the snap, Vin Diesel is totally owning the shirtless look. He is showing off his chiselled physique and signature tattoos. Standing right beside him, Deepika stuns in an all-black, ultra-chic outfit. Her hand is casually resting on Vin's shoulder.

In his caption, Vin Diesel simply wrote, “Xander…”

This is not the first time Vin Diesel has shared a photo with Deepika Padukone. Back in March 2024, he posted a throwback picture from his trip to India to promote xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

In the snap, Vin is seen helping Deepika with her coat while director DJ Caruso casually sits in an auto-rickshaw nearby. Along with the photo, Vin wrote a heartfelt note reminiscing about his India visit, saying he had “promised” Deepika he would come to the country with their director.

The actor also mentioned that DJ Caruso had recently sent him a new script – one that moved his daughter Hania to tears.

Released in 2017, xXx: Return of Xander Cage featured Vin Diesel as Xander Cage and Deepika Padukone as Serena Unger. Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, and Nina Dobrev also played important roles in the D.J. Caruso directorial.

Vin Diesel was last seen in Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier. The film hit the cinema screens in May 2023.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone last appeared in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The star-studded project also featured Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff.