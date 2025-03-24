Deepika Padukone On Oscar Snubs: "India Has Been Robbed Many Times"

Deepika Padukone, who recently attended the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week, shared a BTS video where she talked about India's Oscar snubs. In the video, Deepika can be seen getting ready for the event.

During her makeup, Deepika talked about how India has been "snubbed" many times of the Oscars even when there were many deserving films on the list.

"India has been robbed of the Oscars many times. Many, many deserving movies I feel like has got snubbed. Whether its movies, whether its talent... But I remember being in the audience and when they announced RRR, I got emotional. Outside of being an Indian I had really nothing to do with that movie but that was a huge, huge moment. That felt very, very personal."

RRR won in the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu in 2023. Deepika Padukone introduced Naatu Naatu with a speech highlighting its cultural significance on the Academy stage that year.

Deepika picked up her moment from the Oscars 2025 in the new video. Adrien Brody, who won the Best Actor for The Brutalist - was her favourite from this year.

The video featured glimpses of Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light, Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, Rahi Anil Barve's Tumbadd and Ritesh Batra's The Lunchbox. All of these films received critical acclaim in recent years, but were not nominated for the Oscars.

Sharing the video, Deepika wrote in the caption, "Adrien Brody, take a bow." The video featured with a header, "What's an Oscar win that felt personal for you?"

Take a look:

Prior to Paris Fashion Week, Deepika was at the Forbes 30/50 Global Summit in Abu Dhabi. At the summit, Deepika spoke about daughter Dua.

She revealed her last Google search was parenting-related. "Definitely some mommy question like 'when will my baby stop spitting up' or something to that effect," she admitted.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi saga Kalki 2898 AD.

