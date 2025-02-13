Rohit Shetty Announces "The Biggest Love Story Of 2025" With Ranveer Singh And Sara Ali Khan

Rohit Shetty has shared a new teaser on Instagram, which looks like a new rom-com brewing, featuring Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh in the lead.

The teaser begins with Ranveer Singh carrying a well-grown beard and long hair look. Cut to Sara Ali Khan's smashing entry. The two are seen grooving to peppy beats.

The caption read, “Kya hoga pyaar? Ya hogi Takraar? The biggest love story of 2025 is coming soon.”

Sharing the video on Instagram, Rohit Shetty said, “Drama, action, romance – sab milega ek hi kahani mein! 2025 ka biggest blockbuster coming soon."

Replying to the post, Jacqueliene Fernandez dropped red heart eye emojis in the comments section.

The film marks Rohit Shetty's reunion with Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. The trio previously worked in Simmba (2018). The film is a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe.

Earlier, on The Kapil Sharma Show, Rohit Shetty had shared his experience of working with Sara Ali Khan. The director, who is known for making action films, said that seeing Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan's daughter asking for work made him emotional.

He said, “Now that she's become a star, I can say this. 'Sir please give me work', she literally did that (showing folded hands)... she is Saif Ali Khan's daughter. Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan's daughter walking into my office all by herself and asking a director for work...I felt like crying."

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Sky Force alongside Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya. The film was released on January 24, 2025. Up next, she will be seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Metro…In Dino.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Singham Again, in a cameo appearance.