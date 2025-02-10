Sara Ali Khan's Birthday Wish For Mother Amrita Singh: "Thank You For Your Genes"

Amrita Arora turned a year older on Sunday (February 9). On the special occasion, Sara Ali Khan shared a sweet wish on Instagram.

She shared a series of pictures expressing her love and gratitude while playfully thanking her mom for her "genes."

The first image in Sara's post was a collage featuring a throwback picture of Amrita alongside a recent one of Sara, where she recreated her mother's look. She revealed that she had always admired the earrings and a black kurta Amrita wore that evening, so she decided to "copy" the outfit as a tribute on her birthday.

"Happiest Birthday Mommy Jaan. Thank you for your genes since I can't wear your (jeans emoji), but I can wear my favourite outfit of yours. I remember this evening with you-loving your earrings and kurta, and now I copied you on your birthday. #carboncopy #copypaste Badhiya mummy so why waste," Sara captioned her post.

On the professional front, Sara was last seen in Sky Force, directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur. The film stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role and marks the debut of Veer Pahariya.

Up next, Sara will be seen alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in Metro... In Dino, an anthology film directed by Anurag Basu. The movie also features Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.