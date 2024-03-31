Vikrant Massey Gets Son Vardaan's Name Tattooed On His Arm

Vikrant shared this image. (courtesy: vikrantmassey)

12th Fail star Vikrant Massey, who along with his wife Sheetal welcomed their son Vardaan last month, has now tattooed his name on his hand. The news was shared by the actor himself on his InstAgram stories on Saturday night. Vikrant shared a close-up look of his arm of his arm, on which Vardaan and 7-2-2024 were inked. Along with the photo, he wrote, "Addition or addiction? I love them both."Vikrant and his wife, Sheetal Thakur, welcomed their first child Vardaan on February 7.

Earlier this month, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur celebrated their son's one month anniversary. On the special occasion, Sheetal Thakur shared glimpses of their intimate celebration. The first snapshot captured a special strawberry cake decorated with a card that read "1 MY first MONTH." Sharing the photos, Sheetal wrote, "And I realised all over again how fast time flies."

A few days ago, the couple delighted their followers with a sneak peek of their newborn's face. The image depicted the baby sleeping peacefully in Sheetal's arms, while Vikrant Massey looked at them affectionately. The photo was likely taken after a pooja, as both parents sported teeka on their foreheads. In the same post, the couple revealed their son's name as Vardaan. They captioned the post, "Nothing short of a blessing… We named him VARDAAN!!!"

Vikrant Massey recently opened up about being a new dad. In an interview with GQ, he said, "It's the best role of my life. [Laughs.] A role that's going to last a lifetime and the one I'm most looking forward to." When asked about how he plans to raise his son in the current social climate, Vikrant said, "I'm going to take each day as it comes. I want to be nimble and think on my feet, so I can adapt. The pace at which the world is changing is faster than most of us can comprehend, so there's no point in planning ahead. The priority is to ensure my baby is healthy, and apart from that, I'm just soaking it all in."