Vikrant Massey On Restarting In Industry: 'I Was Doing Menial Bits, Felt Underutilised'

Vikrant Massey shared this image. (courtesy: vikrantmassey)

Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail hit the theatres this week. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, revolves around the real-life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. The main character of the film fails in his Class 12 exam but goes on to become an IPS officer. Vikrant told Hindustan Times that just like his character in 12th Fail he also had to restart and reshape his acting career a few times. Vikrant even claimed that he felt he was being “underutilised”. “All of us restart from time to time. Life is very placid and if not, then something must be wrong. It's how life goes on. Zindagi me utaar chadhav hotein hai (life is filled with ups and downs), be it personally, professionally or physically. You might restart your life at different times,” Vikrant Massey was quoted as saying.

Vikrant Massey continued, “I had my fair share when I quit my dancing job and came to television. Then I quit television; it was a very conscious, informed decision. I wanted to give myself a chance in cinema.” The actor said that he was getting roles with “menial bits”. Vikrant added, “When I was in the cinema I was doing these menial bits. I felt I was underutilised. Then I had to start all over again to convince people to give me a chance and I did better and finally, I am here today. After COVID, my film came out.”

Last month, Vikrant Massey announced that he is expecting his first child with wife and actress Sheetal Thakur. The couple, who announced the big news through an Instagram post, wrote, “New beginnings. We are expecting. Baby coming 2024.”

Now, the father-to-be shared his emotions in the same interview and said, “It's the most beautiful phase of my life. Right now the priority is that the mother and the baby should be healthy. Just want everything to get over without major complications. I take it as it comes every day. I haven't planned much. I am just praying every day for my family.”

Vikrant Massey is best known for his roles in films such as Haseen Dilruba, Chhapak and Gaslight.