Vikrant Massey And Sheetal Thakur Share Stunning Pics From Haldi

On Sunday, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur shared a series of pictures from their Haldi ceremony on their social media handles. The couple can be seen dressed in yellow and white outfits respectively. Sharing the pics, Vikrant wrote: "कुर्ता फाड़ हल्दी (Torn shirt haldi). The same post was also shared by Sheetal and she captioned it: "हमारी हल्दी (our haldi). Reacting to the post, many celebrities flooded in with congratulatory messages. Actor Ronit Bose Roy wrote: "All the best, Wish you a blissful life together." Tisca Chopra wrote: "Congratulations." Neena Gupta's daughter and designer Masaba Gupta also wrote: "Congratulations." Vikrant Massey and his girlfriend Sheetal Thakur got married in a closed ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

On Thursday, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur's videos from their haldi ceremony went viral on the internet. Sheetal looked gorgeous in a yellow lehenga and Vikrant was dressed in a white kurta. They were also seen dancing to the track of Desi Girl at their haldi.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur got engaged in November 2021 in an intimate ceremony.

On the professional front, Vikrant Massey will be next seen Shanker Raman's directorial Love Hostel opposite Sanya Malhotra. The film is based on romantic-crime. The trailer of Love Hostel was released on Friday. The film will release on February 25, 2021 on Zee5.