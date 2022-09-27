Vikram Vedha 'Behave Like This' IRL - Hrithik Roshan Teaches Saif Ali Khan A Dance Move

Hrithik and Saif in a still from the video. (courtesy: ihrithik)

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, rarely spotted together even during Vikram Vedha promotions, made up for it by featuring together in a video and not just any video, a dance video. On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan posted a video on social media, in which he can be seen doing the hook step of Vikram Vedha song Alcoholia. In the video, Hrithik Roshan is seen recording a video. A few minutes later, an amused Saif Ali Khan tries to catch up as Hrithik tries to teach him the hook step. Sharing the video, Hrithik Roshan wrote: "The real Vikram Vedha behave like this. Vedha forgotten the step, teaching Vikram all wrong."

Check out the video posted by Hrithik Roshan here:

The Real Vikram Vedha behave like this



Vedha forgotten the step , teaching Vikram all wrong pic.twitter.com/ExOYLrqA8W — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 27, 2022

Both Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan are actively promoting the film. Saif Ali Khan is a social media recluse but his wife Kareena Kapoor reviewed the film in her Instagram story and she wrote: "Best film best actors best story best directors...what a film...blockbuster."

Vikram Vedha is a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil neo-noir action thriller of the same name, which starred Madhavan and Vijay Setupathi in the lead roles. The Hindi remake also stars Radhika Apte and Sobhita Dhulipala.

The film has been written and directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, who also helmed the original. The film is slated to release in theatres on September 30 and it will clash with Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan.