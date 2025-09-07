Vikram Bhatt Mourns Loss Of Mother Varsha Bhatt: "She Was In Pain For The Last Few Months"

Acclaimed filmmaker Vikram Bhatt is mourning a personal loss as his mother, Varsha Bhatt, died on Saturday at the age of 85. She had been battling a prolonged illness and was said to be in pain for the past several months. Remembering her, Vikram shared a heartfelt tribute on social media, along with a beautiful throwback picture of his mother from her younger days.

What's Happening

Confirming the news, Vikram Bhatt wrote, "My mother Varsha Bhatt, passed away on the morning of 6th September 2025. She was in pain for the last few months and I am certain she is in a better place now".

In an emotional note, he reflected on the nature of grief, writing, "At first it is so continuous that it almost seems like a never-ending sob that is stuck in your chest - unwilling to let go of its grasp on you. And then slowly a break in the sob - a moment of respite as the drudgery of life takes over, only to return more fiercely than before. I know, the time between grief and drudgery will increase, and as they say - time will heal all wounds - but that time is not here for me as yet. I wonder if it will come at all".

He also expressed gratitude to those who stood by him and penned a prayer for his late mother. "त्वमेव माता च पिता त्वमेव, त्वमेव बन्धुश्च सखा त्वमेव। त्वमेव विद्या द्रविणं त्वमेव, त्वमेव सर्वं मम देव देव॥" Vikram Bhatt wrote.

The filmmaker further requested his followers to say a prayer for her, stating, "If you chance upon this post. Do say a prayer for her because this is her prayer meeting. Om Shanti".

Varsha Bhatt, who reportedly suffered multiple organ failure, was cremated at the Versova crematorium on Saturday afternoon in the presence of family members.

Background

Varsha Bhatt was married to the celebrated cinematographer Pravin Bhatt. Their son, Vikram Bhatt, began his journey in showbiz as an assistant to director Mukul Anand on Kanoon Kya Karega. He later went on to carve his own path as a filmmaker, known for films such as Ghulam, Raaz, 1920, and more.

