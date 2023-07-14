Vijay Varma On Tamannaah: 'I Am Happy And Madly In Love With Her'

Image Instagrammed by Vijay Varma. (Courtesy:Vijay Varma)

For all Tamannaah and Vijay Varma's fans, love is in the air. Vijay Varma, who has been referred to as "happy place" by Tamannaah last month, admitted his love for Tamannaah in a recent interview. Vijay is head over heels in love with Tamannaah. In an interview with GQ, the Lust Stories 2 actor said, "I am happy and madly in love with her." Vijay Varma, who shot to fame, for portraying notorious guys on the screen minted his words like these, "I call this my 'I've ended my villain era and gotten into the romance era' phase of life." Vijay Varma and Tamannaah sparked dating rumours while they were shooting for the anthology Lust Stories 2. During the promotion of the Netflix original, their off-screen romance gained a momentum and, literally, the line between on-screen and off-screen romance got blurred. Vijay was also asked in GQ interview whether their love was a publicity stunt to promote Lust Stories 2. Clearing the air over such speculations, Vijay Varma said, "I think it's fairly understood now that we are dating each other."

About Vijay Varma, Tamannaah said to Film Companion, "He is a person whom I care about deeply. He is my happy place." Tamannaah also said, "He (Vijay Varma) is someone with whom I bonded very organically. He is someone who really came to me with all his guard down, then it became really easy for me to let all my guard down."

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah comment on each other's posts on Instagram. Recently Vijay gave a shout out to Tamannaah's new song Kaavaalaa. Re-sharing the teaser of the song on Instagram story, Vijay wrote, "This song is fire. Cinema God and Goddess."

Tamannaah, in her interview with Film Companion, revealed that she has broken her 18-year-old no-kiss policy for her segment in Lust Stories 2. "I really wanted to work with Sujoy and I'm really happy that he thought of me for this part especially because I have done literally no intimacy in my career or very little intimacy in my career. I was that audience that would get awkward and I was that audience that 'main ye kabhi nahi karungi', 'main kabhi nahi kiss karungi on-screen.'"

Reacting to Tamannaah's confessions, Vijay Varma said to Instant Bollywood, "I met her [Tamannaah] for the reading at Sujoy Ghosh's office. I think we broke the ice there. We shared our journey. She said 'I have been working for the last 17 years. I had a no-kiss policy in my contract.' And then, she was like 'I have not done anything like this before.' In the end, she told me that 'you are the first actor I am going to be kissing on screen'. I was like "thank you."

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah co-starred in Lust Stories 2 for the first time.