Vijay Varma On Suffering From Skin Condition Vitiligo: "Have Covered It Up For My Movies"

Vijay Varma recently opened up about his experience dealing with vitiligo. The actor confessed that he has been suffering from a skin ailment which results in white patches. Vijay also admitted he used to worry about the condition when he was an “out-of-work” actor but it doesn't bother him anymore. In an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Vijay Varma added, "See, I didn't make a big deal out of it (skin condition). It is just a cosmetic thing, and it is not really anything that can change the course of your life. We make it a big deal because it is something that is out there, but I have never really made a big deal out of it. It used to worry me when I was an out-of-work actor. I would wonder if this would become an obstacle. But ever since I have been working and seeing a lot of success, it hasn't bothered me."

Vijay Varma also shared the reasoning behind hiding his vitiligo while filming. The actor said, "I have covered it up for my movies because it just distracts, and I don't want my audience to look at anything else except for what I want to show them, so that is the reason I hide it. But for all my public appearances, for all these years, I have never bothered to cover it up."

He added, "People these days are very intelligent, and I feel that today's generation has an innate sense of responsibility. I have never been spoken about loosely for my skin condition. Maybe if it was some other time, then this could have possibly become a topic of discussion.”

Vijay Varma's thriller series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack was released on Thursday (August 29) on Netflix. The show, directed by Anubhav Sinha, also features Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, Arvind Swami, Dia Mirza, Pooja Gor and Patralekhaa in key roles.