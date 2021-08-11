Vijay Deverakonda's Work From Home Scene Looks Like This

Vijay Deverakonda shared this image. (courtesy thedeverakonda)

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda is back at work. The actor shared a picture from his work diaries on his Instagram profile on Wednesday night. Wait, let us rephrase it, the actor's "work from home" diaries. Vijay, who will next be seen in Liger, co-starring Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, posted a picture of himself, in which he can be seen standing in front of a mic. The picture appears to be from a dubbing session of sorts. He captioned the post: "Your boy is back - Work from home." He signed off the post with these words: "Let's get things moving."

Vijay, sharing the poster of Liger earlier, wrote: "Humbly announcing our arrival Pan India! Someone with my background shouldn't have reached anywhere near here according to the conventions and set norms. But with sheer madness, passion, hardwork, Here we are! Nationwide madness guaranteed." The film also stars Ananya Panday and it will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions along with Charmme Kaur. Puri Jagannadh will direct the multilingual film. Vijay Deverakonda signed off his post saying, "For everyone like me, it is ok for all of us to dream big, Believe and make it happen."

Vijay Deverakonda made his acting debut in 2011 film Nuvvila. However, his breakout performance was in the 2016 film Pelli Choopulu. The actor is best-known for his performances in films like Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Arjun Reddy, Ye Mantram Vesave, Mahanati, Nadigaiyar Thilagam, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, to name a few. In terms of work, the Telugu star was last seen in World Famous Lover.