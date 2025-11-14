Vijay Deverakonda Praises Rashmika Mandanna's Growth As An Artist: "She Has Faced Criticism, But She Chooses Kindness"

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were all smiles as they showered each other with high praise at the success meet of The Girlfriend. The duo, who are rumoured to be engaged, took a moment to acknowledge one another. Vijay Deverakonda was visibly emotional as he expressed how proud he is to see Rashmika's growth as an artist.

What's Happening

Vijay Deverakonda's kind words for Rashmika Mandanna left the actress teary-eyed.

Vijay said, "I've seen Rashmika since Geetha Govindam, and she truly is a Bhooma Devi (her character in The Girlfriend). From that point, she has become the woman she is today, choosing to take on a film like this at the peak of her career. I feel so proud."

He added, "She has faced her share of criticism and bullying. If it were me, I'd react immediately, but Rashmika chooses kindness every single day, no matter what people say. One day, the world will see her for who she truly is. She is an amazing woman."

Kudos To The Girlfriend

Vijay Deverakonda further applauded the sensitive storyline of The Girlfriend with genuine appreciation. The Arjun Reddy actor admitted he had tears in his eyes after watching Rashmika Mandanna's film, as it deeply moved him.

Vijay said, "More than box-office numbers, this film has sparked thought and awareness, inspiring women to speak up. Many commercial hits fail to make this kind of societal impact. Rahul and the producers have achieved something remarkable."

Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Viral Clip From The Girlfriend Success Bash

Among other clips that have gone viral, one shows Vijay and Rashmika sharing a sweet moment. Vijay, who was seen interacting with other guests at the celebration, warmly greeted Rashmika by kissing her hand, delighting their fans immensely.

This rare public display of affection comes at a time when Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have reportedly got engaged.

Wedding Buzz

The Dear Comrade stars are said to have got engaged in a private ceremony attended by both families, according to sources. However, there has been no official confirmation from Vijay or Rashmika, and neither has shared any pictures from the ceremony.

According to sources, the engagement ceremony took place on October 3 at Vijay Deverakonda's residence in Hyderabad. The wedding is scheduled for February 2026.

