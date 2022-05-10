'8 Years Ago, You Didn't Know My Name,' Writes Vijay Deverakonda. Now...

Vijay Deverakonda with his mom. (courtesy: thedeverakonda)

Vijay Deverakonda is on a roll. The actor's much-awaited film Liger continues to capture fans' imagination with each update and his next film, tentatively titled VD11 with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is already making the right noises. On Monday (May 9), the actor celebrated his birthday on the sets of VD11 and social media platforms witnessed an outpouring of love and wishes for the actor. A day later, Vijay Deverakonda thanked his fans in a special post. In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, the actor dropped a photo with his mother, Madhavi Deverakonda and attached a gratitude note to it.

In the caption, Vijay Deverakonda addressed his fans and said, “To someone who stopped celebrating birthdays when I was 15 - your love has made me care about them. 8 years back, you didn't know of my name, my existence, today you cheer me, support me, fight for me, believe in me and lots of you give me unconditional love. I just want to let you know, that it shall be returned. One way or another, the love I feel from you, you shall feel from me. Stay healthy, stay happy and keep fighting. Full love, Your man Vijay Deverakonda.”

On the occasion of Vijay Deverakonda's birthday, the first song of Liger titled Liger Hunt was also released. Vijay Deverakonda posted a video dedicating the song to his fans. In the clip, the actor says, “When you have to fight for your food from a very young age, you learn to hunt. I had to fight for every bit of respect, security and my place in the world. I have had to fight for every ticket sold. I have had to fight for each and every one of you, for your love, your belief, your support. I feel your love every day. I feel it today especially. And to all those of you fighting for yourself and your families, never stop the hunt.”

The Arjun Reddy star adds in the clip, "Today I dedicate this song, Liger Hunt, to all of you.” In the caption, he wrote, "My birthday morning thoughts - between you and me. I love you all. Sending strength your way."

In Liger, Vijay Deverakonda will star opposite Ananya Panday. The Puri Jagannadh directorial will also star Mike Tyson, Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna.