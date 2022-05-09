Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Birthday Wish For Co-Star Vijay Deverakonda

Samantha with Vijay Deverakonda. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Vijay Deverakonda has turned a year older and there's no dearth of heartfelt good wishes on his birthday. While fans of the heartthrob are flooding social media with their posts, there's a special birthday note that has caught our attention. Samantha Ruth Prabhu – who is working opposite Vijay Deverakonda in their upcoming film tentatively titled VD11– has dropped a super adorable birthday message on Instagram. She has shared a photo of both of them along with a sweet caption. Referring to Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film Liger, Samantha wrote, “Happy birthday, Liger. You are deserving of all the love and appreciation that is going to be coming your way this year. Watching you work the way you do is incredibly inspiring. God bless.”

Other photos of Vijay Deverakonda from last night's birthday celebrations have also surfaced on social media. As team VD11 celebrated the occasion on the set, pictures of the actor getting ready to cut into his birthday cakes have gone viral. He posed with the team for some heartwarming snapshots. Take a look:

A few days ago, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also celebrated her birthday on the sets of VD11. For her birthday, the Arjun Reddy actor and the entire VD11 team planned a surprise celebration. From shooting a fake scene to treating her to a huge chocolate cake, the surprise left Samantha grinning from ear to ear. And, fans absolutely loved the video that captured Samantha's reaction. Sharing it, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “Happy Birthday, Samantha. Wishing you full happiness. Let's make a love story now. Love and hugs, Vijay.”

Samantha had thanked the team for the birthday surprise through an Instagram post. “The sweetest surprise. It was freezing and we had a lot of work to do. But that didn't stop these scamsters from pulling off this elaborate surprise. Thank you,” she wrote.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The actress will next be seen in Shaakuntalam, Yashoda and VD11. Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, will also be making his Bollywood debut with Liger alongside Mike Tyson. Ananya Panday plays the female lead in the film.