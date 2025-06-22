Vijay Deverakonda Booked Under SC/ST Act Over His Remarks On Tribals

Vijay Deverakonda has been booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly making remarks about tribal people during a pre-release event of a film earlier this year, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the actor made the comments in April, when he allegedly compared the recent terror attack in Pahalgam to tribal wars from 500 years ago.

"The actor made comments in April. However, based on a complaint, a case under SC/ST Act was booked against him on June 17," a police official told PTI.

The complaint was filed by Nenavath Ashok Kumar Naik alias Ashok Rathod, State President of the Joint Action Committee of Tribal Communities.

Rathod alleged that during the pre-release event of the film Retro, starring actor Surya, Deverakonda made comments that hurt the sentiments of tribal communities and seriously insulted them.

He further claimed that the actor compared tribes with Pakistani terrorists and that the remarks were racially offensive.

Following the event, Vijay Deverakonda issued a clarification on May 3 through a post on X (formerly Twitter). In the statement, he said he had no intention to hurt or target any community, especially Scheduled Tribes, whom he deeply respects and considers an integral part of the country.

"If any part of my message was misunderstood or hurtful, I express my sincere regret. My only aim was to speak of peace, progress and togetherness. I remain committed to using my platform to uplift, unify-never divide," the actor wrote.

Police confirmed that the case is currently under investigation.

