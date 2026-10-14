Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna's <i>Ranabaali</i> Cleared By Censor Board With Zero Cuts

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are ready to bring their chemistry back to the big screen with Ranabaali and the fans are eager to see the couple together in their third film. Since the makers dropped first glimpses soon after their wedding, it has left many excited.

Now, the buzz around the project has grown further as reports suggest that the Rahul Sankrityan directorial has received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), just days ahead of its official release.

According to Aakashavaani, Ranabaali has received a U/A certificate from the CBFC and without any cuts. The update comes at a time when makers face objections due to certain scenes and dialogues before getting approval for release.

Ranabaali is not based on a particular historical person or an incident, the film shows the struggles of people living in Rayalaseema during British rule.

Vijay Deverakonda plays the titular character, a Telugu man who stands up against the British and fights for his people. Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma, his wife, while Arnold Vosloo appears as Sir Theodore Hector, a British officer who oppresses the locals.

In a conversation with The Hindu, Vijay spoke about the film's subject and said, “I learnt so much. I was deeply moved, enraged, and also wondered how we do not know enough about the consequences of the British East India Company exercising political control over our country.

“I remember reading about the Battle of Plassey in school, but the focus was on memorising dates of key battles rather than understanding how these battles shaped our history.”

“We hope this film sparks conversations about the period. The story begins and ends with my character, and we look at the famine, the British officers, their policies and conflicts. With the vast information available, we had to briefly summarise certain incidents.”

Ranabaali, set to release on October 16, will be Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's third collaboration after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Also Read: Ranabaali Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Take On British Empire In Period Action Drama