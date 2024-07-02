Vijay Devarakonda On His Cameo In Kalki 2898 AD: "Did It For Prabhas And Nag Ashwin"

Kalki 2898 AD has been trending big ever since it released in theatres last Thursday. However, there is a lot more to the movie than just the Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and the Kamal Haasan factor. The film also features a cameo by superstar Vijay Deverakonda. Talking to News18, the Arjun Reddy actor has now revealed what made him choose to play a cameo in the film. Talking about his role, Vijay Devarakonda said that he acted for Prabhas and Nag Ashwin in the movie Kalki. He commented that they were all his favourite people. “There is no such thing as Prabhas vs Vijay in the film. We just played those roles as Karna and Arjuna in the Nagi Universe.”

Kalki 2898 - AD boasts of a stellar cast and it showcases Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in a dystopian world. The film also stars Disha Patani.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "On the acting front, Prabhas leads the way and not only because the film revolves around him. His strong presence serves as a counterpoint to Amitabh Bachchan's towering Ashwatthama - the deathless warrior is an eight-footer. The latter's voice is, as always, an integral part of the character. Deepika Padukone, playing one of the central figures, is splendid as the pregnant woman on the run. Saswata Chatterjee, as the bad guy who shoots lethal laser rays from his fist, has his moments in a film that often lets spectacle overwhelm everything else that it is trying to convey about mankind and the dangers it faces due to its own profligate ways."

The film has been backed by Aswini Dutt, producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies. Kalki 2898 - AD. It released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on Thursday.