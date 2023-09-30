Vignesh Shivan Shared This Post For 'Hustle Partner' Nayanthara. Her Reply

Nayanthara with Vignesh Shivan. (courtesy: wikkiofficial)

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan's post for wife and superstar Nayanthara is just too adorable. Vignesh Shivan congratulated Nayanthara on the launch of her beauty line 9Skin and he began the post with these words, "We have a strategic plan and It's called doing things! Big love to my hustle partner, My life partner and my business partner! Love you my thangam Nayanthara." He added in his post, "God told me that...All the blessings shall continue for us, so with that confidence, let's keep working very hard towards achieving all our dreams. Stepping into a new world and it looks good already. 9Skin sales open now India, Malaysia, Singapore. Across the globe by end of the year." Meanwhile, Nayanthara re-shared the post on her Instagram story and she wrote, "Thank you for being you. Love you."

How Nayanthara replied to Vignesh Shivan's post:

See Vignesh Shivan's post here:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in June in Chennai last year. The wedding was attended by Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, Atlee and other stars. The couple welcomed twins via surrogacy last year. They named their kids Ulagam and Uyir.

Nayanthara, who has featured in over 70 plus films, recently starred in the smash hit Jawan, opposite Shah Rukh Khan, which marked her Bollywood debut. She also made her Instagram debut this year. In the recent years, she was seen in the critically-acclaimed Connect. Last year, she also starred in husband Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi.