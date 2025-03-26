<i>Test</i> Trailer: Nayanthara, Madhavan, Siddharth's Tryst With Dreams And Aspirations

The trailer of R Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth's Netflix film Test released on Tuesday. The trailer offers a glimpse of an intense drama revolving the three characters whose lives are intertwined; so are their dreams, aspirations and struggles.

The video opens with Nayanthara introducing her husband (Madhavan) to her childhood mate (played by Siddharth). Madhavan, who is a scientist by profession, now runs a canteen, while, Siddharth breathes cricket. The trailer shows Naynathara and Madhavan's struggles to conceive a child while balancing their professional lives. Taking a cue from the title, the characters are up for a life-altering test which will bring out their best and, perhaps, the worst.

Cricket plays a leitmotif in the film. Test, as the title suggests, is literal and also metaphorical in the film. Siddharth's matches on ground has repercussions in the lives of Nayanthara and Madhavan. The three characters are seen grappling with their personal choices which will have a drastic impact on their course of lives. Are they hero or villains of their choices - only time will tell.

How far will they go for their dreams? Only a TEST will tell.

Watch TEST, starring @actormaddy, @nayanthara, and @worldofsiddharth, out 4 April in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, only on Netflix!

S. Sashikanth is making his directorial debut with the film. The film will release on the streaming platform on April 4.