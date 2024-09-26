Vidya Balan's Special Tribute To Shabana Azmi On Completing 50 Years In Industry: "No One Like Her"

Shabana Azmi recently completed 50 years in the film industry. On the special occasion, Vidya Balan shared a heartfelt tribute to the actress. In a special voice message shared by Zoya Akhtar's production house, Tiger Baby, on Instagram, Vidya expressed her admiration for the veteran star. Vidya began by saying, "How can I possibly choose one favourite Shabana Azmi performance? Shabana Azmi has probably had the strongest influence on me as an actor. She was the first actor to make me realize that women could have a voice on screen."

She referenced a powerful scene from Arth (1982), for which Shabana Azmi won the National Award for Best Actress. Vidya also cited two memorable scenes from Masoom (1983).

Concluding her message, Vidya said, "I think sometimes when you watch a performance, you feel that, of course, these are beautiful lines, but that actor has brought a truth to it that very rarely do you see those kinds of moments in a performance. So that's my love for Shabana ji. No one like her, truly."

ICYDK, Shabana Azmi made her acting debut in Shyam Benegal's Ankur (1974), winning her first National Award for the role. She is the only actor to have received this honour five times, also for her performances in Khandhar, Paar, and Godmother. Most recently, she appeared in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, for which she won a Filmfare Award. She will next be seen in Bun Tikki alongside Zeenat Aman.