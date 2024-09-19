Inside Shabana Azmi's 50th, Sorry, 74th Birthday Party With Vidya Balan, Urmila Matondkar And Others

Farah Khan gave us a glimpse of Shabana Azmi's 74th birthday festivities. She shared a video which begins with a glimpse of piece of decoration which has 50 written on it (FYI, the actress completed 50 years in cinema). Shabana Azmi enters the frame and she begins posing when Farah Khan says, "50th birthday of the living legend." Urmila Matondkar, who has featured with Shabana Azmi in multiple projects, greets the film veteran in the video and asks, "This is your 50th?" To this Vidya Balan jokingly adds, "No, no, 40th." Sharing the clip on Instagram, Farah Khan wrote, "Here with 2 of the best dancers in Bollywood. Shabana Azmi and Vidya Balan and oh... there's also Urmila Matondkar. Happy birthday Shabana."

Meanwhile, Dia Mirza shared a few pictures from Shabana Azmi's birthday party. She captioned it, "Happy Birthday Shabana Amma. You are our inspiration, our cheerleader and the glue that holds us together. We are so lucky to call you our own. As you complete 50 years in cinema this month please know that you are deeply cherished. Thank you for being the absolute best. We love you."

Urmila Matondkar had shared a special post for Shabana Azmi on her birthday and she wrote, "The Maa that Cinema gave me...and cheesy as it may sound I can always say to anyone Mere paas Maa hai. Happy Birthday dearest Shabanaji. It has been an absolute pleasure n an incredible privilege to have seen you, worked with you, understood n learnt a great deal from you which still continues. Nothing can precisely describe the bond that I share with you which both of us have so carefully woven for almost 4 decades and tremendously cherished. May you continue to brighten our paths and show us the way to love, life n great heights."

Shabana Azmi, who has won five National Awards, has worked in over 100 films. The actress, who is also a renowned theatre artiste, made her film debut with the 1974 movie Ankur, for which she won her first National Award for the Best Actress. She has featured in critically-acclaimed films like Arth, Bhavna, Neerja, Khandar, Masoom, Paar, Tehzeeb, Godmother, Fire and Sati among many others.