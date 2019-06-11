Vidya Balan's Bali Holiday Is Making Us (And Sonakshi Sinha) Jealous

Vidya Balan shared the picture on Instagram. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Pictures from Vidya Balan's Bali vacation diary are making the Internet envious, including Sonakshi Sinha, who went on to comment on Vidya's latest post: "Why didn't you take me with you?" Vidya took off to Bali vacation recently and she is now adding mesmerising pictures from her vacation to her Instagram page. In the photos she has shared, Vidya can be seen "having fun in the sun" in a maroon beach dress. Giving us a glimpse of her trip, Vidya wrote: "Joy... Alive... Happy... Fun in the sun... Pure joy." Take a look at the pictures of Vidya Balan from her Bali trip:

Here's what Sonakshi Sinha commented on Vidya's post:

Not only Sonakshi, but celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari and Ekta Kapoor also admired the new carefree look of Vidya Balan. "Stunner," read Priyanka's comment while Ekta Kapoor wrote: "Gorgeous." Aditi Rao Hydari simply dropped several fire emoticons in her comment for the actress.

A few days ago, Vidya Balan, who has often found herself at the receiving end of body shaming, trended for criticizing body slammers with her empowering video Let's Talk About Body Shaming. The video, in which the actress talked about her experience with body shaming, gained a lot of respect and love on the Internet. The fans praised her ideas and described her video as "heart touching." "Such a nice and heart touching video," wrote one Twitter user while another said: "Vidya Balan is doing such a great job for giving confidence to people like us, who thinks that they are the worst."

If you haven't watched the video till now, take a look here:

On the work front, Vidya Balan was last seen in the 2019 Telugu film NTR: Kathanayakudu. Her last project in Bollywood was the 2017 film Tumhari Sulu, in which she played the role of a housewife, who later started her career as a radio jockey for a late-night relationship advice show.