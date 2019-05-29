Vidya Balan's Video On Body Shaming Gets Lots Of Love From The Internet

Vidya Balan in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Vidya Balan has been body-shamed on several occasions Vidya's video is going crazy viral on social media Vidya's video is titled Let's Talk About Body Shaming

Vidya Balan, who recently shut-up body shamers like a boss with her empowering video Let's Talk About Body Shaming, occupied spot on Twitter's list of trends on Wednesday and for all the right reasons. The 40-year-old actress shared the video on social media a few days ago and it is trending incessantly. Vidya Balan, who has often found herself at the receiving end of brutal criticism for her body, talks about her ordeal with body shaming in the video. Just like us, the Internet also loved Vidya's take on body shaming. The actress' ideas resonated with several fans, who praised her for the video. Take a look at some of the tweets here:

Don't judge anyone with the shape of their body nothing's wrong with anyone's body, but with the minds of the people who body shame. Please watch this inspirational video by Vidya Balan. #DhunBadalKeTohDekhohttps://t.co/DiuS5hcxsrpic.twitter.com/PPk8j2EMjh — Swa (@Swathi_Rocks243) May 29, 2019

"We see this happening every day but choose to ignore, not anymore. Let's stand for ourselves," wrote a fan.

Kisi ke self-confidence ke saath mazak kyun karna? #DhunBadalKeTohDekho We see this happening every day but choose to ignore, not anymore. Let's stand for ourselves. https://t.co/jky5gaKmHI — Anushka (@Anushkaz11) May 29, 2019

Another Twitter user described Vidya's Let's Talk About Body Shaming as a "heart touching" video.

Such a nice and heart touching video #VidyaBalan#DhunBadalKeTohDekho — Mansha Saleem (@ManshaSaleem2) May 29, 2019

Many fans thought Vidya Balan's "inspirational video is changing the opinion of people" and we couldn't agree more.

Inspirational video by @vidya_balan is changing the opinion of people for body shaming .This is a great step forward... i am glad that somebody is working on it #DhunBadalKeTohDekhopic.twitter.com/Xq1srYyvkL — Roshan (@Roshan0921) May 29, 2019

Here are some more tweets shared by fans on Twitter:

To everyone who hasn't learnt from their mistakes, please watch this video. Vidya Balan's perspective on body shaming is such an eye-opener.#DhunBadalKeTohDekhohttps://t.co/1ANpeiQr4Npic.twitter.com/1dDl7TCfo4 — Demon(@DemonsHead_) May 29, 2019

Vidya Balan is doing such a great job for giving confidence to people like us, who thinks that they are the worst... Thank you Vidya ji... #DhunBadalKeTohDekhohttps://t.co/v17nHpfO3fpic.twitter.com/pimJyxHaZZ — (@TuTeraDekhNa) May 29, 2019

This deserves to be shared, posted, on each and every platform of digital media. This video speaks volume. Thank you @vidya_balan for speaking up. #DhunBadalKeTohDekhohttps://t.co/V8wpiHVzuS — Grumpy(@0lv3J_tam3tu) May 29, 2019

Vidya Balan, who has been body-shamed several times on social media and at public events, used the music of Bollywood songs in her video and she touched upon an array of topics like beauty standards for women, body positivity and more. Take a look at the video here:

Vidya Balan shared the video on social media a few days back and she wrote: "Most of us are potential victims of body shaming - the widespread phenomenon of receiving cruel feedback when our bodies don't meet the unrealistic beauty standards of our time. Here's my take on body shaming."

Vidya Balan, who won a National Award for her role in The Dirty Picture in 2011, was last seen in NTR: Kathanayakudu, in which she played the role of Basavatarakam. Her last Bollywood project was the 2017 film Tumhari Sulu.