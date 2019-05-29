Vidya Balan's Video On Body Shaming Gets Lots Of Love From The Internet

"Vidya Balan's inspirational video is changing the opinion of people," tweeted a fan

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 29, 2019
Vidya Balan in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: YouTube)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Vidya Balan has been body-shamed on several occasions
  2. Vidya's video is going crazy viral on social media
  3. Vidya's video is titled Let's Talk About Body Shaming

Vidya Balan, who recently shut-up body shamers like a boss with her empowering video Let's Talk About Body Shaming, occupied spot on Twitter's list of trends on Wednesday and for all the right reasons. The 40-year-old actress shared the video on social media a few days ago and it is trending incessantly. Vidya Balan, who has often found herself at the receiving end of brutal criticism for her body, talks about her ordeal with body shaming in the video. Just like us, the Internet also loved Vidya's take on body shaming. The actress' ideas resonated with several fans, who praised her for the video. Take a look at some of the tweets here:

"We see this happening every day but choose to ignore, not anymore. Let's stand for ourselves," wrote a fan.

Another Twitter user described Vidya's Let's Talk About Body Shaming as a "heart touching" video.

Many fans thought Vidya Balan's "inspirational video is changing the opinion of people" and we couldn't agree more.

Here are some more tweets shared by fans on Twitter:

Vidya Balan, who has been body-shamed several times on social media and at public events, used the music of Bollywood songs in her video and she touched upon an array of topics like beauty standards for women, body positivity and more. Take a look at the video here:

Vidya Balan shared the video on social media a few days back and she wrote: "Most of us are potential victims of body shaming - the widespread phenomenon of receiving cruel feedback when our bodies don't meet the unrealistic beauty standards of our time. Here's my take on body shaming."

Vidya Balan, who won a National Award for her role in The Dirty Picture in 2011, was last seen in NTR: Kathanayakudu, in which she played the role of Basavatarakam. Her last Bollywood project was the 2017 film Tumhari Sulu.

