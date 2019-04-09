Vidya Balan Says, 'Trying To Do A Web Series On Indira Gandhi'

Vidya Balan at an event in Mumbai

Highlights Vidya Balan says she is working on a new web series The series will reportedly be produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur "We are trying to do it, but let's see how it takes shape," said Vidya

Actress Vidya Balan has said that she is trying to do a web series based on the life of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, who was the first and the only woman prime minister of India.

Vidya interacted with the media at the announcement of nominations for the first edition of the critics' Choice Film Awards, initiated by the Film Critics Guild and Motion Content Group, in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The web series will reportedly be produced by her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur.

"I am trying to do a web series, which will be based on the life of Indira Gandhiji. As of now, we are trying to do it, but let's see how it takes shape," Vidya said.

"I feel doing a web series involves a lot of work. While doing a web series, a lot of people associate themselves with it as compared to making a film. So, it takes a lot of time. But when I will do it, I will make sure that it turns out really well," she added.

