The Return Of Vidya Balan's LOL Videos. Could The Internet Be More Happy?

Vidya Balan in a still from the video. (courtesy: balanvidya)

Vidya Balan's latest Instagram post has captured the Internet's attention. The actress has shared a playful video featuring celebrity makeup artist Harshal Jariwala. In the clip, Vidya is seen performing the classic dance form Bharatanatyam. But there is a twist. The actress is seen executing the dance steps like a total pro. Then she comically taps Harshal Jariwala's back at one point for not following along correctly. This light-hearted moment has left fans in splits. A user said, “Hahahahahaha. Tooooo good.” A fan added, “This is stuck in my mind.” Referencing Vidya's iconic role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, a person wrote, “Just like Manjulika is here.”

Watch it here:

On the work front, Vidya Balan's upcoming movie Do Aur Do Pyaar will hit the big screens on April 19. Recently, the makers unveiled a new song titled Tu Hai Kahaan. The video shows Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi sitting in a taxi. We can also see black-and-white moments from their happier times together, including what seems like scenes from a wedding. Towards the end of the video, the taxi arrives at a grand villa. Vidya Balan shared a sneak peek of the song on Instagram with the caption: “The magic of love just got real with Lucky Ali and The Local Train coming together!”

Before that, viewers got a glimpse of the movie through its teaser. The film explores the complexities of contemporary relationships and infidelity. The teaser showcases Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi in a light-hearted disagreement over ice cream, hinting at the everyday challenges faced by couples. It then transitions to show Vidya Balan's character entangled with Sendhil Ramamurthy, portraying them as "lost lovers" in Cuba, while Pratik Gandhi's character is seen dating Ileana D'Cruz, representing a "regular couple" dynamic.

Watch the teaser below:

Do Aur Do Pyaar marks Shirsha Guha Thakur's directorial debut. The movie also stars Thalaivasal Vijay, Rekha Kudligi, Kumaradas T N, and Hitha Chandrashekar.