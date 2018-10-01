Video Of Tanushree Dutta's Car Being Attacked, Allegedly In 2008, Goes Viral

Tanushree Dutta shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Tanushree Dutta named and shamed Nana Patekar for allegedly harassing her She said goons on Nana Patekar's behest vandalised her car "I was threatened," she said

An old video of actress Tanushree Dutta's car being vandalised while she was seated inside is doing the rounds on social media on Monday. It has been reported that the video is allegedly of the same incident in 2008 of which Tanushree spoke in her interviews - Tanushree accused Nana Patekar of sending political party goons to intimidate her after she walked out of a special song sequence because of the actor's alleged inappropriate behaviour. In the now viral video (which you can watch here), Tanushree can be seen seated in a car, which was stopped by the mob. Her car's windshield and side windows were violently broken and an unidentified man was seen jumping on the roof of the car. After several minutes, policemen arrived at the studio and took charge, after which Tanushree was able to leave the studio, with police protection.

Speaking to NDTV, Tanushree recollected the harrowing account of being harassed by Nana Patekar and the subsequent violence which followed after she rejected his advances. "I was threatened and my car was attacked... The harassment continued for years. I was attacked by a political party at the behest of Nana Patekar."

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, actress Daisy Shah, who was working as assistant choreographer with Ganesh Acharya on the controversial song, talked about the 2008 incident. Speaking about Tanushree claiming her car was attacked, the Race 3 actress said: "Not only Tanushree, everybody shooting at Filmistan had a hard time to get out of the studio in the night. Because everybody's cars were blocked and in that yes Tanushree's car's wind shield cracked."

Tanushree Dutta has accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of Horn 'Ok' Pleassss in 2008. After Nana Patekar's alleged inappropriate behaviour, Tanushree walked out of the project. She recently revived the decade old controversy when asked about #MeToo movement.

Several actors such as Priyanka Chopra, Twinkle Khanna, Farhan Akhtar, Renuka Shahane and Richa Chadha among others have come out in support of Tanushree. Many like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan have opted for a diplomatic approach on the controversy.