Video: Jaya Bachchan Chases Paparazzi Away, Calls Them "Intruders"

Jaya Bahchan got angry at the paparazzi standing outside her home.

A video showing Jaya Bachchan chasing away the paparazzi is going viral on social media. She is heard calling them "intruders". The incident took place during the Diwali puja at Pratiksha, the bungalow of the Bachchans. They organised a party after the Puja and paparazzi had gathered there to record it. Other videos from the location show the security guards deployed outside Pratiksha stopping the camerapersons from coming near the bungalow and clicking photos. A heated argument also took place between the security guards and the paparazzi.

After this, Mrs Bachchan is seen coming out of the house and lashing out at the paparazzi. "Ye kaise flash kar rahe hain aap (how are you flashing your camera for taking pictures)? Intruders," she is heard saying.

One of the camerapersons is heard saying in Hindi, "Switch off the cameras."

As the video started gaining traction, many people on Instagram posted comments. "Guys leave her alone... You unnecessarily waste your time..."

"God, can't she at least be polite towards them auspicious festival like Diwali? Poor guys stand the whole day to capture these people! Respect them a little!" said another.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrated Diwali with their family and friends on Monday. The party was attended by their son and daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, daughter and son-in-law, Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, and granddaughters, Navya Naveli Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan, and friends Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl and Rima Jain with son Aadar Jain, to name a few.

Amitabh Bachchan looked charming in his festive best. Abhishek looked dashing in a blue kurta paired with white pyjamas, while Aishwarya Rai looked gorgeous in a red kurta set. Their daughter Aaradhya looked cute in a light pink ensemble. On the other hand, Shweta and her daughter Navya twinned in a traditional yellow ensemble.

