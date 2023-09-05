New Video Alert: Amitabh Bachchan And Shah Rukh Khan Together - It's Going To Be Epic

Big B, SRK in a still from video. (courtesy: SRKsCombatant)

Fans are super excited about the reunion of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan after a gap of 17 years. After a photo of Big B and SRK sent the Internet into a frenzy, a video surfaced of the Dons of Bollywood running towards something and everyone's wondering what it could be. The video was released with no information on the upcoming project just the words - "Coming Soon! " If the recent reports are to be believed, then both the actors are all set to share the screen space again after 17 years.

Something Exciting coming featured Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan #Jawanpic.twitter.com/BK2Gmmieoc — (@SRKsCombatant) September 4, 2023

According to an inside source, there is an interesting project in the works where Amitabh and SRK will once again be sharing the screen together. Not a lot of news surrounding this project is out yet but there will soon be more updates and news coming out.

Recently, Shah Rukh during an interactive session on X (formerly known as Twitter) shared how he felt working with Big B after so many years. One of the users asked wrote, "Kuch Line for @SrBachchan ke liye...#AskSRK." To which, Shah Rukh responded, " It was soooooooo much fun to work with @SrBachchan after so many years. Came back from the shoot inspired and blessed. And just to let u know he beat me in the run!!!!"

The duo has previously shared the screen in iconic movies like Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.

Meanwhile, SRK will be next seen in director Atlee's action thriller film Jawan which is all set to hit the theatres on September 7. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles. Apart from that, he also has director Rajkumar Hirani's next Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu.

Amitabh, on the other hand, will be next seen in the upcoming Pan-India film Kalki 2898 AD alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024. Apart from that, he also has director Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film Section 84. The film also stars Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur, and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles.

Section 84 marks Amitabh and Ribhu's third collaboration after a TV mini-series Yudh in 2014 and the thriller film Te3n in 2015.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)