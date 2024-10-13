<i>Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajkummar Rao's Film Crosses Rs 10 Crore Mark

Raaj Shaandilyaa's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is performing decently at the box office. The movie earned ₹6.75 crore on its second day, according to a Sacnilk report. The film recorded an overall 23.02% Hindi occupancy on October 12. With this, its total collection now stands at ₹12 crore. Headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is set in the 1990s. The film tells the story of a married couple whose intimate video goes missing. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video clashed at the box office with Alia Bhatt and Vedag Raina's Jigra, which has so far collected ₹11.05 crore.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the opening day box office numbers of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video by sharing a note on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “#VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo starts off well, though there were expectations for a higher opening, particularly after the trailer garnered a strong positive response. Following the blockbuster success of #Stree2, there were expectations that #VVKWWV would open close to double digits, especially with #RajkummarRao headlining the cast.”

Taran Adarsh added, “Mass circuits fared well [has scope to grow], while the urban centres performed decent/good. The numbers are expected to see a boost today [Saturday] thanks to the #Dussehra holiday, with Sunday likely to continue the upward trend... However, it's the make-or-break Monday that will be the real decider. [Week 1] Fri ₹ 5.71 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice.”

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video also features Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Mast Ali and Archana Puran Singh in important roles. The film has been collectively produced by T-Series Films, Balaji Motion Pictures, Wakaoo Films and Kathavachak Films.

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video 1 out of 5 stars, describing it as "an ungainly mess that sways between the absurd and asinine." Click here to read the review.