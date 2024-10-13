Advertisement

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajkummar Rao's Film Crosses Rs 10 Crore Mark

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video clashed with Jigra at the box office

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
<i>Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajkummar Rao's Film Crosses Rs 10 Crore Mark
Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in a still from the film. (courtesy: TriptiiDimri)
New Delhi:

Raaj Shaandilyaa's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is performing decently at the box office. The movie earned ₹6.75 crore on its second day, according to a Sacnilk report. The film recorded an overall 23.02% Hindi occupancy on October 12. With this, its total collection now stands at ₹12 crore. Headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is set in the 1990s. The film tells the story of a married couple whose intimate video goes missing. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video clashed at the box office with Alia Bhatt and Vedag Raina's Jigra, which has so far collected ₹11.05 crore.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the opening day box office numbers of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video by sharing a note on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “#VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo starts off well, though there were expectations for a higher opening, particularly after the trailer garnered a strong positive response. Following the blockbuster success of #Stree2, there were expectations that #VVKWWV would open close to double digits, especially with #RajkummarRao headlining the cast.”

Taran Adarsh added, “Mass circuits fared well [has scope to grow], while the urban centres performed decent/good. The numbers are expected to see a boost today [Saturday] thanks to the #Dussehra holiday, with Sunday likely to continue the upward trend... However, it's the make-or-break Monday that will be the real decider. [Week 1] Fri ₹ 5.71 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice.”

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video also features Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Mast Ali and Archana Puran Singh in important roles. The film has been collectively produced by T-Series Films, Balaji Motion Pictures, Wakaoo Films and Kathavachak Films.

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video 1 out of 5 stars, describing it as "an ungainly mess that sways between the absurd and asinine." Click here to read the review.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
What's Keeping Priyanka Chopra Busy? Play Dates With Daughter Malti Marie
<i>Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajkummar Rao's Film Crosses Rs 10 Crore Mark
<i>Singham Again</i>: Inside Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn And Rohit Shetty's <i>Dussehra</i> Festivities
Next Article
Singham Again: Inside Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn And Rohit Shetty's Dussehra Festivities
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com