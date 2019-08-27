Vicky Kaushal On Past Relationships: 'Didn't Suffer, Have Fond Memories'

Vicky Kaushal reportedly dated Harleen Sethi. (Image courtesy: itsharleensethi)

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who was reportedly dating Harleen Sethi, says he had 'never suffered' in any of his previous relationships and that he only has 'fond memories,' reported news agency IANS. Vicky Kaushal's statement comes days after his song Pachtaoge, in which his character is heartbroken after his girlfriend cheats on him, went viral. "I have not had so much drama in my relationships where I had to suffer. I only have fond memories," Vicky told IANS. However, the National Award-winning actor said that he knows people who've been through a heartbreak.

"But yes, you always know of somebody who has had gone through something like this or has gone through a heartbreak. It could not be cheating but it could be something else that could have caused the heartbreak or some regrets or tale they are carrying for the longest time. I know people who have gone through that," he added.

Vicky Kaushal was reportedly dating Harleen Sethi for some time before rumours of their break filled up gossip columns. Earlier this year, Vicky Kaushal declared he's 'ekdam single' at the HT Most Stylish Awards after which, Harleen Sethi's post, in which she wrote, "break-ups don't break me," went insanely viral. The Internet concluded that Harleen's post on break-up was aimed at Vicky Kaushal.

Meanwhile, Pachtaoge, received over 34 million views after it released on August 23. "At first, I did not know whether the song is working or not because you get to know about films with the numbers of tickets being sold. Here I was not understanding. But Nora (actress Nora Fatehi) and Bhushan ji (producer Bhushan Kumar) helped me understand that... It's quite amazing how this song is working," said Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky Kaushal has currently signed up for Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship and Sardar Udham Singh.

