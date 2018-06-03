Vicky Kaushal: Life As An Engineer Would Have Been Claustrophobic Vicky Kaushal opens up about life as an engineer and his love for acting

Vicky Kaushal during a photoshoot. (Image courtesy: Instagram) New Delhi: Raazi, in a recent interview revealed that enjoys every aspect of acting, despite the struggles. He also said that he would have had a "claustrophobic" life as an engineer, reports news agency PTI. He said: "I never pondered during my struggling phase that I should have become an engineer as I knew that was not my life. I couldn't have lived it, it would have been a very claustrophobic life." The 30-year-old-actor, talked about how engineering helped prepared him for the hard work that he's put into his acting.



Talking about facing rejection in the industry, the Raazi actor told PTI: "I was prepared for the struggle that was involved with this whole process. I knew it would not be possible without the struggle. I had to step out, knock doors, meet people and prove my worth as an actor. I was self-motivated to do that every day."



Before pursuing acting, Vicky was an engineer. He made his Bollywood debut with the 2015 film Masaan. He has featured in film's like Zubaan and Raman Raghav 2.0. He was last seen Meghna Gulzar's Raazi opposite Alia Bhatt, where he played a Pakistani army officer. The film performed well at the box office and has collected over 104 crore.



Vicky, will be next seen in Raj Kumar Hirani's Manmarziyaan alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu.



(With inputs from PTI)



