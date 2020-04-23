Vicky Kaushal Dismisses Breaking Lockdown Rumours: 'Have Not Stepped Out Of My House'

Vicky Kaushal shared this image. (courtesy vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal shared a sternly-worded tweet on Thursday night, in which, he clarified that he "has not stepped out of his house" since the announcement of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown and that he was not "pulled up by the cops," contrary to the rumours that the actor had gone out to visit a Bollywood star. Tagging the Mumbai Police in his tweet, Vicky set the record straight and he wrote, "There are baseless rumours suggesting that I broke the lockdown and got pulled up by the cops. I've not stepped out of my house since the lockdown started. I request people not to heed the rumours."

There are baseless rumours suggesting that I broke the lockdown and got pulled up by the cops. I've not stepped out of my house since the lockdown started. I request people not to heed the rumours. @MumbaiPolice — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) April 23, 2020

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, a 21-day lockdown was imposed by PM Narendra Modi on March 25. Keeping into consideration the rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country, the lockdown has been extended till May 3.

Meanwhile, the actor has actively been posting videos of himself cooking and doing household chores, on his Instagram profile. Check out some of the videos here:

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the horror film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Last year, he starred in Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike, for which he won the National Film Award for Best Actor. The actor has Karan Johar's period drama Takht, Sardar Udham Singh and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic, in the pipeline. The actor has also signed another film with Uri director Aditya Dhar, in which he will reportedly be seen playing the role of the Mahabharata character Ashwatthama.

Vicky Kaushal stepped into Bollywood with the 2015 film Masaan, for which he received many accolades. Vicky has also featured in hit films such as Raazi, Lust Stories, Sanju and Manmarziyaan.