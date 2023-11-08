Vicky Kaushal At Sam Bahadur Trailer Launch: 'Thank You For Giving So Much Love'

Image was shared by Vicky Kaushal. (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

A day after the release of the trailer of Sam Bahadur, its lead actor Vicky Kaushal shared pictures from the trailer launch event on his Instagram feed. In the pictures, we can see Vicky Kaushal posing with his co-stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and director Meghna Gulzar. The trailer of the Sam Bahadur was unveiled in the presence of Army Chief General Manoj Pande Sir and other officers at The Manekshaw Centre in Delhi. Vicky Kaushal, who will be seen playing Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, was seen in a black suit. So was his co-star Fatima, who will be seen in the role of Indira Gandhi. Sanya Malhotra however looked lovely in a white saree.

Sharing the images, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "An extremely special day for Team #SAMबहादुर ! Honoured to have unveiled the Trailer to the world in the presence of our Army Chief General Manoj Pande Sir and all the respected officers and that too at The Manekshaw Centre in Delhi. We are ever so grateful for the constant support and encouragement of the Indian Army. Also having Sam's family with us, just made the evening more special. A big thank you to all of you for giving so much love to our Trailer. There's a lot more coming your way!"

Vicky Kaushal, who stars as war hero and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, during the film's trailer launch event on Tuesday, opened up on his initial thoughts when he was asked to play the lead role in the film. "My mother and father are both from Punjab, and through them, I had heard a lot about him. But I didn't know how he looked. So during that conversation, I secretly Googled him and saw his photo. I said, he is very handsome and I will not get this role. But I have to thank Meghna for giving me the role of this handsome person," Vicky Kaushal said at the film's trailer launch, Hindustan Times stated.

Directed by by Meghna Gulzar, the film is slated to release on December 1 this year. It will clash with Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Animal at the box office. This is Vicky Kaushal's second project with Meghna Gulzar. The duo have earlier worked together in the 2018 critically acclaimed Raazi, which was also a box office hit.