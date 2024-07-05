Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday And Other Stars Celebrate Team India's World Cup Victory Parade

The image was shared on Instagram.(courtesy: vickykaushal)

Bollywood actors enthusiastically joined in Mumbai's celebrations for Team India's open-bus parade following their T20 World Cup victory over South Africa. Organised by the BCCI, the Indian cricket team celebrated their triumph with a grand parade on an open-top bus and received an honourable reception at the Wankhede Stadium. Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Ananya Panday and other stars couldn't contain their excitement and reacted to the same on their respective social media handles.

Vicky Kaushal shared a video on Instagram featuring the Indian cricket team's jubilant moment at Wankhede Stadium post their victory. The video featured players singing Vande Mataram, led by Virat Kohli, who is seen wrapped in the Indian flag. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor captioned his Instagram story with "Welcome home champions!"

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a video of the team celebrating at Wankhede Stadium and wrote, "Welcome home boys (sic)."

Neha Dhupia wrote, "Each one of us feels victorious ... the ones on the bus, the ones off the bus, the ones watching from a far ... thank you for bringing this home ... well done #teamindia." Ananya Panday and Angad Bedi also shared their excitement on social media.

The Men in Blue were warmly received in Delhi. Subsequently, the entire team travelled to Mumbai for a special parade, where they posed with the trophy for enthusiastic fans who gathered to see them after a historic win.