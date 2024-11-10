Veteran Tamil Actor Delhi Ganesh Dies At 80. Family Issues Statement

Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh died on Saturday night, following health complications. He was 80. His family confirmed the news of his death in a statement, saying, "We deeply regret to inform you that our father Mr Delhi Ganesh has passed away on 9th November at around 11 PM." His mortal remains have been placed in Ramapuram, Chennai and his final rites are scheduled for November 11.

With a career spanning over four decades, Delhi Ganesh appeared in over 400 films, becoming one of Tamil cinema's most beloved actors. Known for his seamless ability to play a wide range of roles -whether a comedian, villain or a compassionate supporting character - carved out a lasting legacy in the industry.

Ganesh made his film debut in 1976 with Pattina Pravesam, directed by the legendary K. Balachander, who also gave him the stage name "Delhi Ganesh." His breakthrough came in the 1980s, and while he briefly played the lead in Engamma Maharani (1981), it was his extensive work as a supporting actor that earned him widespread recognition and affection. Some of his most iconic roles came in films like Sindhu Bhairavi (1985), Nayakan (1987), Michael Madana Kama Rajan (1990), Aahaa..! (1997) and Thenali (2000).

Ganesh's contributions to Tamil cinema were widely acknowledged. He won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award Special Prize for his performance in Pasi (1979), and in 1994, he was honoured with the Kalaimamani award by then-Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa in recognition of his excellence in the arts.

Later in his career, Ganesh also explored television and short films. His cameo as Alfred Pennyworth in the short film What If Batman Was From Chennai was particularly memorable. He also appeared in the 2016 thriller Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, directed by Karthick Naren, where his brief but impactful role was well received.

Additionally, Ganesh was a member of the Delhi-based theatre troupe Dakshina Bharata Nataka Sabha.