6 Injured After Coming In Contact With High-Tension Wire While Playing Holi In Delhi: Cops

Six people were injured after they came in contact with a high-tension wire while celebrating Holi on the roof of a house in east Delhi's Ganesh Nagar area on Monday, police said.

Among the injured, three people, including a woman, are reported to be in serious condition.

A senior police officer said a call regarding the incident was received around 12 pm at Mandawali police station after which a team was rushed to the spot.

"The injured were shifted to the hospital where they are undergoing treatment," said the officer.

