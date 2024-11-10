Delhi Ganesh Dies At 80: All You Need To Know About The Tamil Actor

Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh died on Saturday (November 9) at the age of 80. His son, Mahadevan, confirmed the news by sharing a note on Instagram Stories. The note read, “We deeply regret to inform that our father Mr. Delhi Ganesh has passed away on 9th November 2024 at around 11pm.” Delhi Ganesh received the Tamil Nadu State Film Award Special Prize for his performance in Pasi (1979) and was honoured with the prestigious Kalaimamani Award by then Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa in 1994. He was widely known for his collaborations with Kamal Haasan in iconic films such as Nayakan, Apoorva Sagodharagal, Michael Madana Kama Rajan, Avvai Shanmugi and Thenali.

Here's all we know about Delhi Ganesh:

1. Delhi Ganesh made his acting debut in the 1977 Tamil film Pattina Pravesam. Directed by K Balachander, the project featured the actor in the role of Murugan.

2. Over his career, Delhi Ganesh appeared in more than 400 Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, including Polladhavan, Engamma Maharani, Paritchaikku Neramaachu, Keerthi Chakra, Manoharam and Punnami Naagu.

3. Delhi Ganesh also featured in supporting roles in Bollywood films like Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Chennai Express and Dus.

4. Delhi Ganesh was an active member of the Dakshina Bharata Nataka Sabha, a Delhi-based theatre troupe, according to a Hindustan Times report.

5. The report also noted that Delhi Ganesh served in the Indian Air Force for a decade.

In his career spanning over 4 decades, Delhi Ganesh also acted in TV shows like Porantha Veeda Pugantha Veeda, Bhairavi Aavigalukku Priyamanaval, En Peyar Meenakshi, Vaadagai Veedu, Micro Thodargal-Plastic Vizhuthugal and Kottaipurathu Veedu.

Delhi Ganesh was last seen as Health Secretary Krishna Mohan in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. The film, directed by S. Shankar, was released in July this year. The project also featured Siddharth, SJ Suryah and Rakul Preet Singh in important roles.