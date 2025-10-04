Veteran Actress Sandhya Shantaram Dies At 94, Maharashtra Minister Pays Tribute

Veteran actress Sandhya Shantaram, wife of late filmmaker V Shantaram, died today, October 4. She was 94. The award-winning star contributed immensely to the world of Hindi and Marathi cinema.

Maharashtra Minister of Information Technology and Cultural Affairs, Ashish Shelar, shared a tribute to Sandhya Shantaram on Instagram.

He wrote, “Bhavpurn Shradhanjali! ‘Pinjara' film ki prasiddh abhinetri Sandhya Shantaram ji ke nidhan ki khabar atyant dukhad hai. Marathi aur Hindi film industry mein unhone apni advitiya abhinay kshamata aur nritya kaushal se darshakon ke dilon par ek alag chhaap chhodi. (Heartfelt tribute! The news of the passing of the renowned actress Sandhya Shantaram from the film Pinjara is deeply saddening. In Marathi and Hindi cinema, she left a unique mark on the hearts of audiences with her exceptional acting talent and dancing skills.)”

Ashish Shelar added, “Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje', ‘Do Aankhen Barah Haath' aur vishesh roop se ‘Pinjara' film mein unki amar bhoomika darshakon ke mann mein hamesha yaadgar rahegi. Ishwar unki aatma ko chirshanti de. (Her unforgettable performances in Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje, Do Aankhen Barah Haath, and especially in Pinjara will always remain memorable in the hearts of viewers. May God grant eternal peace to her soul.)”

According to a report by Mumbai Tak, Sandhya Shantaram's mortal remains will be taken from Rajkamal Studio in Parel. Her body will be cremated at Vaikunth Dham in Shivaji Park.

Sandhya Shantaram made her film debut with the 1951 Marathi movie Bhoopali, directed by her husband V Shantaram. She rose to fame after appearing in the 1955 musical drama Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje. Sandhya Shantaram, who was also a trained classical dancer, portrayed the role of a Kathak artist in the film. Her impressive dance sequences earned widespread acclaim.

Sandhya Shantaram is also credited with films like Navrang (1959), Do Ankhen Barah Haath (1957), Sehra (1963) and Pinjara (1972).