Veteran Actor Prem Chopra And Wife Discharged From Hospital

Veteran actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra, who were admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, were discharged on Tuesday, news agency ANI reports. The couple who were admitted under Dr Jalil Parkar in Lilavati hospital for treatment, received the monoclonal antibody cocktail, reported news agency ANI. Earlier, the doctor treating the actor told news agency PTI, "Hopefully (he) will be discharged in a day or two. At the age of 86 years he is responding quite well."

On the work front, Prem Chopra is best-known for playing iconic roles in films like Bobby, Do Raaste, Upkaar, Purab Aur Pashchim, Kati Patang and Phool Bane Angaarey to name a few.

In terms of work, Prem Chopra was recently seen sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Besides Prem Chopra and his wife Uma, other Bollywood and TV celebs who have tested positive for COVID-19 recently, include John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, producer Ekta Kapoor, actors Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Alaya F, veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail, producer Rhea Kapoor and her filmmaker-husband Karan Boolani. TV actors Shumona Chakravarti, Erica Fernandez and Drashti Dhami have also contracted the virus recently.

Meanwhile, a member of the staff at Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow has also tested positive and is asymptomatic. According to Mumbai civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC, one member of the staff at Big B's bungalow has tested positive, reports news agency PTI. "The staff has been quarantined at CCC-2 (COVID Care Center-2) of the BMC," The BMC official was quoted by PTI as saying.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)