'Dealing With Some Domestic COVID Situations,' Amitabh Bachchan Writes In A Cryptic Post

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, who often shares details from different facets of his life in his blog entry, on Tuesday, wrote that he is "Dealing with some domestic COVID situations." The 79-year-old actor without sharing more details, added in his blog entry that he will connect with his fans later. "Will connect later," he added. The actor who got fully vaccinated in May 2021, added in a separate blog entry: "Fight....fighting... and the prayers of all...No further... No more description...Just that the show goes on."

Last year in May, Amitabh Bachchan received his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. He wrote, "Doosra bhi ho gaya. COVID wala, Cricket wala nahin, sorry sorry that was a really bad one..."

Four members of Bollywood's Bachchan family - Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Big B's 10-year-old granddaughter announced in July 2020 that they had contracted the virus. The family stayed in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital until their recovery. Amitabh Bachchan, during his stay at the hospital thanked his EF every day without a miss, while fan boy Abhishek received a special letter from Cesar Azpilicueta. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, after being discharged from the hospital, thanked her fans writing she is "forever indebted".