Prem Chopra And Wife Hospitalised After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Veteran actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra, were admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19, news agency PTI reported. According to Dr Jalil Parkar, the 86-year-old actor is likely to be discharged in "a day or two," reported PTI. "Prem Chopra and his wife tested positive for covid-19 and were admitted under Dr Jalil Parkar in Lilavati hospital for treatment. They both have received the monoclonal antibody cocktail and are recuperating well. Hopefully (he) will be discharged in a day or two. At the age of 86 years (he) is responding quite well," Jalil Parkar said in a statement, PTI reported.

Bollywood veteran Prem Chopra is best-known for playing iconic roles in films like Bobby, Do Raaste, Upkaar, Purab Aur Pashchim, Kati Patang and Phool Bane Angaarey to name a few.

In terms of work, Prem Chopra was recently seen sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Prem Chopra is the latest Bollywood actor to have contracted the virus. Other celebs who have tested positive for COVID-19 recently, include John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, producer Ekta Kapoor, actors Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Alaya F, veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail, producer Rhea Kapoor and her filmmaker-husband Karan Boolani.

(With inputs from PTI)